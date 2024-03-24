The Rubik: Latest in luxury living in Cape Town CBD

Apartment living just got a whole lot more luxurious with the dazzling The Rubik apartment building in the heart of the CBD nearing completion. With 27 levels of premium living and commercial spaces, The Rubik’s modern glass exterior promises residents and businesses unrivalled views of the city – from shimmering ocean to majestic mountain vistas.

The Rubik is set for occupancy starting next month with a multifaceted offering of residential apartments, sophisticated retail options and sleek offices. Abland Property Developers, the force behind The Rubik and known for their sweeping imprint on Cape Town’s urban landscape, have spearheaded this project in conjunction with Nedbank CIB, Giflo Group and WBHO. The Rubik builds on Abland’s legacy of architecturally significant developments in the Mother City, such as 22 Bree and 35 Lower Long – both bearing a prestigious 4-Star Green Star rating from the Green Building Council of South Africa.

This third venture adds another striking structure to Cape Town’s CBD at the intersection of Loop and Riebeek streets. The outside of the Rubik building in the heart of the Cape Town CBD In light of the demand for The Rubik’s apartments – including one- and two-bedroom apartments and exclusive penthouses – Grant Silverman, director at Abland Property Developers, says he sees great potential for additional residential projects within Cape Town. With a total of 87 luxurious units filled with natural light, over 4 800m² of premium sectional-title offices and nearly 400m² of retail area, this mixeduse landmark is elegantly structured, and has expansive parking facilities.

Retail outlets fill two levels and office spaces span seven floors, while a separate entrance ushers residents up to opulent living that culminates in nine penthouses with private terraces and a rooftop pool deck. With a design conceived by dhk Architects, The Rubik exemplifies stateof-the-art living: high-security concierge facilities operate around the clock alongside cutting-edge technology features and premium minimalist interiors. For those seeking to take part in vibrant city life from a bird’s-eye view, these residences begin at R2.3 million. The apartments are already more than 85% sold in response to significant investor yields bolstered by The Rubik’s design, prime location and world-class amenities.

The Rubik stands within easy reach of Cape Town’s diverse culinary scene and effervescent cultural hubs such as museums and art galleries as well as significant historical sites. It lies along convenient MyCiti bus routes near the Cape Town International Convention Centre and minutes away from the V&A Waterfront. Its position near the financial district adds to its allure as an optimal business location.