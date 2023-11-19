Two-year-old model heads to national pageant

Cape Town - A two-year-old girl, who has a passion for modelling, will be taking part in a national pageant for Mini Miss South Africa next year. Jessie Jansen, of Blackheath, was taken under the wing of Cherly du Toit, the founder of Standiwe People Solutions. Du Toit has been mentoring models for the eight years.

A letter from Events Pageants SA, which Jellybean was sent, confirmed that Jansen was chosen to compete in Mini Miss South Africa between March 21 and 24, in Pretoria. Two-year-old Jessie Jansen of Blackheath. Picture: Supplied Du Toit, who is also the child’s grandmother, said: “Last year, at the age of 20 months, I saw Jessie doing her thing in the front yard of our home. “Jessie loves beautiful clothes and every time she is dressed, she feels she must walk like a model.

“My very first adopted girl was Zinnia Rose Petersen, who was only five years old, and she came top with Miss Petite SA 2019 and Miss Western Province 2018.” Du Toit said she began preparing Jessie for competitions last year. “Kaylib Mango, our current Mr Universal SA, and also my adopted son, entered Pageant SA,” she said.

“I was with him in April this year and took the two girls with me to compete there. “Both girls came home with titles representing Western Province. “Jessie may be tiny and young, but whenever she is on the ramp or stage, she always attracts an audience.

“On November 2, she entered her second pageant and was, once again, first runner- up in her category. “Jessie knows my charity work as she is exposed to it daily while I do soup kitchens for the community.” To vote for Jessie sms the code MO2 to 47087.