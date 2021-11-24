Win a copy of Jan Kohler's latest cookbook - Pink Gin and Fairy Cakes
Jan Kohler's latest cookbook - Pink Gin and Fairy Cakes has super easy to create and impress recipes, ideas for Christmas planning and décor.
Her cookbook makes the ideal end of year or festive time gift. Kohler attempts to help even the most inexperienced home cooks to create delicious meals and treats without breaking a sweat, without breaking the bank, and without spending hours each day locked up in the kitchen.
The book aims to make healthy, homestyle meals a reality for all families, prepared with affordable, sustainable ingredients that are easily obtained from the local supermarket.
Pink Gin and Fairy Cakes has many qualities that will appeal to food-loving South Africans, including:
- Fresh ideas for hosting guests
- Food that is appealing and beautifully presented
- Local ingredients and local, seasonal ideas
- Uncomplicated and achievable recipes for home chefs of all competencies
- A casual, warm approach that installs ease and confidence in the kitchen
- Versatility, in that most recipes can be used for any occasion and to feed different audiences
- The pride felt from cooking something from scratch, choosing quality raw ingredients and ensuring fresh goodness in every dish
