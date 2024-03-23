Win an Easter feast at The President Hotel

Experience The President Hotel’s legendary Easter Feast on Sunday, 31 March, from 1 to 3pm and indulge in a delectable lunch buffet. At R785 per person, with special rates for kids aged 6-11 at R250 and under 5 dining for free, it promises to be a memorable experience for the whole family.

This year’s offer is bigger and better, and includes a foam party for the kids, while the folks can soak up the sun in the infinity pool after lunch. There’s also a gorgeous chocolate garden spread and Easter egg hunt the kids will love! Indulge in a buffet spread featuring pickled fish, roasted beef sirloin, butter chicken curry, and a selection of delicious desserts. Don’t miss the live pasta station for customisable comfort food, and for the little ones, there’s a special buffet featuring familiar favourites such as chicken nuggets and build-your-own pizza.

Easter at The President promises an unforgettable blend of family, food, relaxation and fun. Easter Lunch bookings: bookings@ presidenthotel.co.za Weekend Stay bookings [email protected]. Visit www.presidenthotel.co.za

We’re giving away 2 Easter Feast Experiences for four (2 adults and 2 kids ) who can enjoy an Easter Lunch Buffet at The President to the value of R2070 each. This is only valid on Sunday 31 March 2024 from 1pm to 3pm. Valid for 2 adults and 2 children (Guests over 12 qualify for adult rates and the difference will have to be settled on the day.) No-shows are forfeited and prizes cannot be used for an existing booking. It excludes drinks. Alcohol not served to under 18s. It Includes pool access.

To enter: 1. SMS: WAWOMEN, followed by your name, and email address to 33258. 2. The competition opens today and closes on Tuesday, 26 March at 11 am

3. Winners will be notified via email. 4. SMS costs R1.50. 5. The meal experience is only valid on Sunday, March 31 from 1pm to 3pm. and is for for 2 adults and 2 children).