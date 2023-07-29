10 010 cases of varying burn injuries reported to Emergency Centres across the WCape

It is no secret that winter in the province is the burn season, especially where it concerns informal settlements.

Mark van der Heever, spokesperson for the Department of Health and Wellness, said data from their HECTIS system, which collates data from 34 facilities, has recorded 10 010 cases of varying burn injuries. “This is a combination of injuries sustained from household equipment, hot water, electrical, flames, and fires etc.”, he added. According to Van der Heever, 313 people have succumbed to their injuries due to fires.

“I need to add that not all sustained wounds are due to fires. This is a combination of injuries sustained from household equipment, hot water, electrical, flames and fires.” He elaborated on what the main causes of fatalities and injuries were. “Our data centre only records the following categories, which represents the percentage of the total burns (10 010) treated: any type of burns: 83,17% smoke, fire and flames: 2,71%, heat and hot substances: 12,65%, explosion of fireworks or other material: 0,83% and electrocution: 0,65%.”

Zaitoon Rabaney, Executive Director of ChildSafe South Africa, saidThe Safer Candle Project was launched in 2006 by ChildSafe in response to the high levels of burns presented at Red Cross Hospital. “The goal of the project is to facilitate and promote the safer use of candles in a glass jar, with the aim to prevent fires, burn injuries, and deaths caused by fallen candles. The Safer Candle concept is very simple and involves placing a candle in a glass jar filled with sand or gravel”, said Rabaney. This prevents the candle from tipping over and causing a fire. The project also includes demonstrations to parents and caregivers on how to make a Safer Candle.

According to Rabaney, the main causes of fire during winter months are candles, open flames, space heaters, electrical appliances, heating fires and cooking fires. Rabaney said it is important to note that there is no single solution to the problem of fires in informal settlements. “A multi-pronged approach involving education, infrastructure, and community engagement is needed.”

Earlier this month, the community of Kleinvlei was devastated when a family of five, including two children, were killed in a fire. One of the two men who braved the flames and helped save two lives is Mino Makili, a neighbour of the family. According to him, he heard screams for help and immediately jumped in to help. “I ran and kicked down their door. When I entered, the parents were already lying on the floor. I then ran back out and soaked my gown in water and ran through the house to get Danielle and Noalin.”

These are the only two victims who survived the fire. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk says Kleinvlei SAPS registered an inquest case following the incident. “When the fire was extinguished, five people, the husband and wife, two sons and a grandchild, were found burnt beyond recognition. The cause of the fire is unknown,” he added.