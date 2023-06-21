€100 million in developmental finance injected to Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has secured €100 million (about R2.08 billion) in developmental finance towards its mega R43 billion medium-term infrastructure plans. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis conducted the signing ceremony with the Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) on Wednesday.

The City aims to execute this using a blended finance strategy, including revenue, grant funding, and loans. The €100 million from AFD, the French development bank, is a developmental loan at a more favourable rate when tested against the market. AFD has been active in South Africa since 1994 and has a long-standing relationship with the City, with its first loan issued to the metro in 2013. AFD’s intention is to support investments that will address socio-spatial inequalities and improve the City’s resilience to climate change events.

The funding will be spread across several categories of infrastructure, including water, sanitation (49%), urban mobility (24%), and access to electricity (17%). Hill-Lewis said that Cape Town has an ambitious infrastructure investment portfolio of R120 billion over the next 10 years. “Our aim is to position the city for jobs– creating economic growth and sustainability, as we build towards our long-term vision of a city of hope for all.

“To achieve this, we must lay the foundation now in the form of water and energy security, better sanitation, a cleaner environment for all, greater urban mobility, and climate change resilience. “We are grateful to our partners – including the AFD – who recognise our clear vision and plans for equitable development in the future,” he said. Audrey Rojkoff, AFD Southern Africa Regional Director and Country Director for South Africa, said that AFD has partnered with the City of Cape Town on a number of key impact areas, including municipal infrastructure, biodiversity and water security.