Sunday, June 26, 2022

22 patrons found dead at EC tavern - cops probing poisoning incident

Eastern Cape police at the grisly scene this morning where at least 22 people were killed and several others injured inside a packed tavern at East London in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Bheki Radebe / African News Agency / ANA.

Published 25m ago

At least 22 people were killed and several others injured inside a packed tavern at East London in the Eastern Cape on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Weekend Argus understands that the incident occurred at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park.

The spokesperson for the department of roads and safety, Unathi Binqose, confirmed the incident.

“Twenty-two lives were lost. They had no open wounds,” she said.

Binqose further stated that it may be that the revellers were poisoned. But that’s yet to be confirmed.

Major-General Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene also confirmed the incident and said a probe is underway.

“The police are on scene,” Mene said.

This is a developing story.

Weekend Argus

