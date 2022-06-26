22 patrons found dead at EC tavern - cops probing poisoning incident

At least 22 people were killed and several others injured inside a packed tavern at East London in the Eastern Cape on Sunday morning, authorities said. Weekend Argus understands that the incident occurred at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park.

Story continues below Advertisement

The spokesperson for the department of roads and safety, Unathi Binqose, confirmed the incident. If you from East London please check on your loved ones!! 22 people have been found dead at Enyobeni Tavern in East London, The cause of death is unknown at moment. pic.twitter.com/TL0M3r2hoS — Collen (@Collen_KM) June 26, 2022

Story continues below Advertisement

“Twenty-two lives were lost. They had no open wounds,” she said. Binqose further stated that it may be that the revellers were poisoned. But that’s yet to be confirmed. Major-General Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene also confirmed the incident and said a probe is underway.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The police are on scene,” Mene said. This is a developing story. Weekend Argus