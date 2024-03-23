270 doctors employed nationally out of the 800 unemployed professionals

Cape Town - The National Ministry of Health has confirmed that out of the 800 unemployed doctors who petitioned the Department of Health for vacancies, 270 have been appointed across the country. This week, Foster Mohale, spokesperson for the National Health Department and Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla told Weekend Argus they were unable to confirm how many doctors were placed in designated provinces but that the placement process was moving forward.

“The process of advertisement and recruitment of medical doctors and other health professionals is ongoing, so far about 270 have been appointed, more appointments will be announced in instalments,” he explained Mohale added that funding was also an issue that was still being ironed out. “Remember we had to first activate vacant unfunded posts, identify facilities where there is a need for more health professionals to meet the demands for health care service. So, this is an ongoing process,” he stated.

Earlier this year, Phaahla announced that they would be hiring hundreds of unemployed doctors who had completed their community service training. At the time, iol reported that Phaahla said Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana would pan out the budget. Michele Clarke DA Shadow Minister of Health said despite the promises being made, the unemployment figure still remained high, placing a burden on doctors at state hospitals.

“At the start of this year, 800 unemployed doctors petitioned the Department for a job, and despite the Minister of Health’s promises that the National Budget would provide funding, his claims proved to be baseless,” she added. “Vacancy rates remain high, while also overtime pay for medical personnel faces drastic cuts. While our healthcare system is already on its knees, there will be further staff shortages, particularly during night shifts, weekends, and public holidays, when casualties tend to increase.” Mohale said a public statement would be released once more vacancies were filled.

Clarke said the provincial national health insurance grant has been lowered from R695 billion in the past year to R456 billion in the next year. “Further, NHI (National Health Insurance) grants have been shifted to public health oncology services.” Priscilla Sekhonyana of the Health Professional Council of South Africa told Weekend Argus their office was not in a capacity to comment as they did not deal with labour disputes or vacancies and employment.