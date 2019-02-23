Picture: Facebook

Cape Town - Gill Packham's sisters marked the first year of her murder with the image of her car aflame - and the knowledge that her lifeless body was in the boot. “365 days of sorrow”, reads the accompanying post on their Justice 4 Gill Facebook page.

“365 days of anger. 365 days of hurt. 365 days of questions. 365 days of wishing for a different ending. 365 days of knowing she could still be alive if different choices had been made.

“We have learnt to live without hearing Gill’s voice, texts from her, the daily interactions.

“But it doesn’t take away the pain, or ease the gap in our family.

“Gill’s beautiful smile may have been extinguished, but the sister, aunt, mother and friend will always be remembered.”

The Justice 4 Gill post appeared yesterday, marking February 22 last year when Gill’s body was discovered.

According to the indictment served on her husband, Rob Packham, last year, the State alleges he killed his wife of 30 years “by hitting her with a blunt object and/or inflicting violence the forms of which is unknown to the State”.

On the second count of defeating or obstructing the course of justice, the State alleges Packham set Gill’s car alight with her dead body in the boot, tampered with the crime scene and supplied false information to the police.

In its summary of substantial facts, the State alleges that Packham was seen driving his wife’s car in traffic on the day she was murdered.

“During late afternoon a motor vehicle fitting the description of the deceased’s vehicle was found near Diep River train station.

“The vehicle had been set alight. A male person was observed driving away from the scene. The identity of the male is the accused.”

The summary handed to Packham in court further reveals his wife was not burnt alive.

“The cause of death is noted as blunt traumatic head injuries and the consequence thereof. The body was burnt post-mortem.”

Justice 4 Gill Facebook posts dating back to March allege that Gill was a battered woman and she died at the hands of her husband - although the allegations still have to be proven.

Packam’s bail was cancelled on December 21. He breached his bail conditions by continuing to harass his ex-mistress who dumped him after he was charged with murder.

As a result, Packham missed Christmas with his family and his daughter Kerry’s wedding.

His lawyers are due to be appear in the Western Cape High Court next week to appeal the bail cancellation in the hope they can free Packham before the start of his March 11 trial.

Weekend Argus