51-year-old man lured to death on Facebook Marketplace

Cape Town – A 51-year-old man has been stabbed to death and his niece escaped without injuries after they were lured to Browns Farm in Philippi under the pretence that their TV set, advertised on Facebook Marketplace, had a potential buyer. Police have warned Browns Farm is notorious for hijackings and is appealing to the public to be cautious when entering the area.

The victim and his niece from Glencairn had advertised the sale of their TV set on Facebook Marketplace and believed they were meeting a potential buyer when they were attacked. The two were sitting in their vehicle when the window was smashed. The man tried to protect himself and his niece and was stabbed and died due to the injuries he sustained.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesely Twigg said cases of murder and hijacking were opened. “The victim sustained stab wounds to his body and was taken to a medical facility but succumbed due to his injuries. The other victim was unharmed. “Nyanga police registered a murder and hijacking case for investigation.

Manenberg police spokesperson Captain Ian Bennett said the area where the incident took place was known for hijackings and appealed for people to be vigilant. “The vehicle was recovered by SAPS members in Dyokani Street, the suspects fled the scene. “His niece was traumatised by the incident but safe.

“It has been noticed with concern that citizens of other communities enter the Nyanga precinct by delivering items sold and bought on Marketplace. “It might seem as if these vulnerable persons enter the area without taking into account their safety. “This area has become notorious to hijacking and murder.

“Persons entering into these high crime areas need to take cognisance of the volatile situation they put themselves in.” “SAPS would like to warn people not from the area to enquire about the risk factors and not to enter an unknown area at night. “Every individual's safety is of importance and would like them to prioritise their personal safety.”