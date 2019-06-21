Cape Town - Christmas is coming early to the small town of Tulbagh yet again this year with the annual Aquila Safari and Tulbagh Christmas this weekend. While we usually celebrate Christmas at the height of summer, enjoying the warm weather over sizzling braais, dips in the pool and ice cold cocktails. It is rare for South Africans to enjoy an ice cold white Christmas. Now with the storm heading to the Western Cape this weekend, snowfall along the mountain slopes will make for a great experience. It is sure to be an absolute family fair this weekend at the Tulbagh Christmas in Winter celebrations.

Each year the Tulbagh residents go all out and the village is decorated with lights, mistletoe and other Christmas-style knickknackery. Local restaurants serve up a hearty soup with crusty bread, cheese, olives and chocolate, while the various bars will keep you well liquidated with warm drinks of eggnog and gluhwein. The enticing aromas will send you in search of all the gastronomic wonders. Sports lovers need not fear as sports bars are not too far.

For as little as R100 for adults, patrons who attend the white Christmas can be sure to marvel at the array of Christmas trimmings and glittering lights, browse through the arts, crafts, photographic exhibitions, art galleries and quaint shops. A Christmas hat, programme and entrance to four museums as well as an entry to win amazing prizes which include an amazing giveaway of a big 5 safari getaway for four to Aquila Private Game Reserve and Spa – worth R31 500.00 will be included.

According to the organisers, visitors are bound to find something to start filling the Christmas stockings with. Enjoy cheese, Belgian chocolate and olive tastings. There will also be some fun activities to keep the little ones entertained with Jumping castle, face painting, pony rides and tractor trips.

Take part in a trail run through the vineyards. A scenic tractor trip up the historic Oudekloof Pass has interesting stops along the way. Enjoy a scenic outride on horseback and experience the beauty and tranquillity of nature or go on a Zipslide adventure further down the Valley.

While the Christmas-style cuisine is a major attraction of the event, a visit to Tulbagh would be incomplete without a bit of wine tasting. Wine connoisseurs can head to the numerous estates in the region to sample Tulbagh's diverse range of wines. From main street festivities and local cuisine to fabulous wine tasting and traditional Christmas dinner.

For further information contact:

Tulbagh Tourism

Tel : 023 230 1348 / 1375

Email : [email protected]

Website: www.tulbaghtourism.co.za

Weekend Argus