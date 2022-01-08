A local designer’s brand celebrates his African history, heritage and roots

Cape Town - Mzukisi Mbane’s brand is a storytelling tool that celebrates his African history, heritage and roots. Growing up in Khayelitsha, his mother used to sew, and Mbane decided to experiment with fashion. He used his mother’s old sewing machine, and his love for fashion came to life.

A few years ago, he established Imprint South Africa, an AfroFuturistic fashion brand. A combination of influences inspired him. However, what drives the attitude of his brand is US rapper, producer and designer Kanye West. “I remember, I did a media report in high school, and I found myself working on this article that read ‘Thanks to Kanye West, now real men can wear pink’. From that day, I told myself that I will one day create fashion that stood for something.

“Kanye West is again the person that keeps me motivated. I draw so many parallels from our lives. How he got into fashion and how the industry shut him out, but he kept going to a point where he created a new culture in fashion. I look at his life as a rapper, the fact that even with that, he was told he was just a ‘rapper producer’ and that he will never make it. Only to go out and become one of the best hip hop artists of our time,” he said. Some of the clothes he creates include ready to wear with a huge focus on tailored and flowy pieces and a great play on original prints, which speaks to the brand's aesthetic. Mbane has designed for a few celebrities in South Africa, such as DJ Tira, Zozibini Tunzi, Mohale Motaung, Pearl Thusi and Nomzamo Mbatha. More recently, he designed the Springboks’ training jersey, which they wore on the end of year tour last year.

“I got an opportunity to tell an Imprint while celebrating the Springboks heritage. The inspiration was our shared African roots. The story of how we move around Africa looking for better lives. I never imagined my brand being put at such a level. When we dream of fashion, we never see our work on a celebrated national team.” Mbane is currently working on a collection which will be showing at the Cape Town Resort Collection Fashion Show at the V&A Waterfront next month. The event will also feature designers such as Gavin Rajah and Craig Port. “It focuses solely on resort wear. And promotes the business of fashion as this is also a pop up boutique for the people to shop what’s on the runway. For me, I always have the same expectations for a show, which are to be exposed to a wider customer base, to be able to interact with clients and boutique owners and understand what clients are looking for, get an understanding of how they feel about my products,” he said.

Motaung said he was one of the models for Mbane at the Grand White Party in Pretoria in 2019. “Mzukisi has changed how people see clothing with prints and patterns all over them. His clothing is more of signature looks that really allow you to stand out everywhere you go. I wish him all the best in his journey, and may he continue to soar high and fly the imprint flag with pride,” he said. Yolanda Pietersen, who has been buying from Imprint SA for the past five years, said Mbane is a global brand.