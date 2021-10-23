A month after Heinz Park school teacher is murdered, police have made no arrests

Cape Town - A month after a Grade 6 teacher was shot and killed at Heinz Park Primary School, police have made no arrests. Police confirmed the investigation was still under way.

Shock waves went through the education community on September 21 when two gunmen walked onto the premises and opened fire on Thulani Manqoyi, a Grade 6 maths teacher who had been at the school since 2008. Manqoyi was described by Walking Bus members as being a strict but diligent teacher who brought about discipline on the school grounds. Rumours spread on social media that school children had allegedly been behind the incident, but this could not be substantiated or proven.

Shocked residents, staff, parents and the Walking Bus teams gathered outside the school on the day of the shooting. Activists, together with political parties, were outraged, calling for an immediate manhunt and arrest. Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said: “The investigation is still under way, and suspects are yet to be arrested.”

Bronagh Hammond, Director: Communications, Western Cape Education Department, said it was not in their designation or capacity to comment. “We are unable to disclose any details regarding the investigation.” Vanessa le Roux of Parents for Equal Education South Africa (PEESA) said the case should be treated as a high priority and that it was the duty of the WCED to create a safe space for children to be educated. “It is sad that the Western Cape Education Department and the South African Police don't treat this as a priority. We can't have a situation where this becomes a norm, where we lose our teachers who have every right to work in a safe environment.