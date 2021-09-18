A perfect destination for adventurers

Cape Town - Recent travel habits and trends in tourism indicate that the “experience economy” is at the forefront of the travel industry right now. With there being a greater need for in-depth experience of culture and history, Table Mountain serves as the perfect destination for both local and international adventurers.

Tourism trends indicate that experiential travel is now at the forefront of meaningful experiences and conquests. Also known as immersion travel, experiential travel revolves around cultural exploration and activity-based travel experiences, with people opting for more personal connection experiences, and extravagant deals at exorbitant prices have lost popularity. Thankfully, Cape Town offers the whole world’s magic in one city, with stunning scenery, travel pilgrimage and a variety of different cultures.

In typical Capetonian hospitality, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) has launched #TheCablewayLovesLocal, a campaign that highlights the work of local businesses and organisations through strategic partnership marketing. The campaign aims to stretch over a year and will showcase exciting experiences between the Cableway and other Cape Town-based service providers. Managing director at TMACC, Wahida Parker said that despite the past two years being extremely challenging, she was looking forward to the future.

“Although we believe the worst is behind us, now is the time to start working together for a brighter future while promoting safe, conscious, and sustainable travel experiences in local places we love,” she said. The lockdown took its toll on individuals both physically and mentally, which is why wellness is now at the centre of travel experience. As a result, it has been predicted that more people will travel to places that offer health-enhancing activities like hiking, swimming and meditation. The TMACC has understood the need to sustain and procure its destination. The organisation proudly holds the Diamond Heritage Environmental rating in recognition of five years of continuous commitment to the environmental performance of the highest standard.

Frequent Table Mountain visitor, Clint Botha described his experience at the site as tranquil and a blessing. “It's always been a treat, it has always been a blessing. It's always a special place to go – whether it is just at the bottom of Kloof Corner, or if you are actually hiking the ladder to the top or even if you go up on the cable car. “It’s always a beautiful sight and it never gets old and I definitely recommend it to the young and the old, the new and experienced.