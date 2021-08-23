Accountant arrested for allegedly laundering, gambling golf club’s money

A 49-year-old woman who worked as an accountant for a golf club in Mossel Bay is facing charges of theft and money laundering after she allegedly stole cash from the business and gambled with it. The woman made an appearance at the Mossel Bay Regional Court today on the charges.

The State is set to show that, while the woman worked as an accountant, she stole R477 430 in cash from the business and made 21 deposits into her own personal bank account for the purpose of utilising it for gambling. Zinzi Hani, of the Hawks, said the suspicions were raised after the club carried out a full audit. “One suspect aged 49, will appear before the Mossel Bay Regional Court tomorrow (August 23) for allegations of theft and money laundering after she was served with summons on 3 August 2021 to appear before the said court by the George Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team,” said Hani.

“It is alleged that between April 2015 and July 2016 the suspect stole over R477 430 from the Mossel Bay golf club, where she worked as an accountant. “Investigation revealed that the suspect took money from her work safe and blew it on slot machines after work. “It was then that the matter was referred to the Hawks’ after the club’s auditors discovered irregularities.