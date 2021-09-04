Action4Inclusion wants to help students overcome financial barriers

Feenix and Stellenbosch University have created a safe platform to raise funds for needy students Cape Town - After the highly successful #FeesMustFall movement that swept across South African campuses, the #Action4Inclusion campaign aims to make an impact by restoring hope among students during uncertain times Through the #Action4Inclusion camapign, Feenix and Stellenbosch University, aim to help students overcome financial barriers to further studies, as well as improve graduates' social mobility to position them as catalysts for economic growth and stability.

Given the dramatic changes households have had to endure during the pandemic, Feenix, through their partnership, is pushing for a society where anyone can fulfil their potential regardless of wealth. Amid a growing need for corporate and private donors to help students survive this increasingly complex academic environment, Feenix Chief Operting Offficer Leana de Beer says education is key to a more advanced and innovative society. "Education is a powerful tool that helps to advance societies, driving innovation and birthing new industries that boost economies, but for many young South Africans, tertiary education is restricted - often seen to be expensive or out of reach for those who can't get funding through NSFAS, bursaries or student loans.

“ Feenix, who together with the students registered on their platform, has managed to raise R80.08 million to date, is a safe and transparent platform that allows students to legitimise their fundraising efforts and a channel for donors to help students with expensive costs for tertiary education,” said de Beer. While government funding and private donors certainly make a huge difference in easing the worries and anxieties experienced by students, it’s often through communicating with their peers, community, or institutions like Feenix, where solutions and ultimately, hope, can be found. Student engagement manager at Feenix, Cara Petersen said that the South African spirit of Ubuntu is needed more than ever before during these times.

“Crowdfunding in and of itself is not the traditional way for students to fund their studies, but the community and support of all our Feenix students being in this together, can provide them with a sense of security and hope, that is certainly lacking during these uncertain times,” said Petersen, SU’s Development and Alumni relations fundraiser Candice Egan, said the partnership with Feenix had amplified efforts to easing the burden of student debt. “As the last 18 months have taught us, the future is anything but certain. Covid-19 has devastated the economy broadly but has especially impacted the most vulnerable people in our society and it is going to take time to build this back up and for everyone to pull together to make that happen.

“This campaign is a drop in the ocean of the student debt pool nationally. We are doing what we can right now to encourage both corporate entities and individuals to assist where they can, Egan said. She added that the Feenix partnership will widen their networks to raise much-needed funds. “ These funds will go to helping students pay off their study debt thereby enabling them to focus on their studies, graduate and become contributing members of society and be in a position down the line to help someone else one day,” said Egan.