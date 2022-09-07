ActionSA installs DA’s Patricia Kopane as its Free State leader

Cape Town - ActionSA installed former MP Patricia Kopane as its Free State leader just weeks after her resignation from the DA. ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba made the announcement on Wednesday morning in Bloemfontein.

“This announcement is the latest in a series of high profile individuals who will be joining ActionSA this year following an inspiring 2021 local government elections,” Mashaba said. “It also forms part of a critical component of ActionSA's development – the deepening of our leadership pool.” Mashaba described Kopane as a “formidable” woman who will grow ActionSA to new heights.

Kopane is one of a number of former DA members to join the movement, infamously known as the “green mambas”. Former DA Midvaal mayor, Bongani Baloyi, became the party's Gauteng's provincial chairperson in January, followed by former Gqeberha DA mayor Athol Trollip a month later and Gauteng MPL Michael Shackleton in April. Kopane's career in the DA spanned over two decades. She resigned as Free State DA leader in 2020 and indicated that she would not stand for another term. And three weeks ago she resigned from the party stating that she no longer felt like she belonged.

Mashaba said he made it his goal to have a leader in each province before the start of 2023. Weekend Argus understand that ActionSA’s new leader of KwaZulu-Natal will be announced next month. A Western Cape leader, a woman advocate, according to insiders, is expected to be appointed in November to replace Vytjie Mentor who died recently. Political analyst, Professor Sipho Seepe said ideological differences within the DA leadership was propelling some of its members to seek a new home with ActionSA.

“At an ideological level there isn't much difference between Herman Mashaba and the DA. Both subscribe to liberalism where the market play a central in the economy (and) to the view that the past cannot be ignored but differ on how race continues to play a significant role in our politics. “There might be differences in how they deal with issues such as immigrants, but these are not significant. “The DA's position has allowed Helen Zille to sanitise with her pronouncement the impact and effect of colonialism to the chagrin of some DA members. These members have since jumped ship and find ActionSA to be their logical home,” he said.

