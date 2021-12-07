Activist calls for justice after farmers are granted bail while facing murder charge

Cape Town - Activists are up in arms after two farmers accused of murdering a street hawker were granted R5 000 bail each. On Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority’s Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that John Woest and Jan Basson were released on bail.

The duo are charged with the murder of Chatwell Rogers and made an appearance at the Paarl Magistrates’ Court on Monday. The incident took place on the N1 Sonstraal Bridge last week. It is believed that Rogers was shot in the back.

The duo handed themselves over to the police and will claim in their evidence that they allegedly acted in self-defence and that Rogers had stolen from their farm. Ntabazalila added that close to 700 signatures were received to have the men out on bail. “I can confirm that a petition with 680 names was submitted in court asking for them to be released out on bail.”

Farm activist Alvina Abrahams is calling on the Human Rights Commission to step in. “When you steal a piece of cheese or meat in a store you get sent to prison and lie there for months, but when certain people have money, they are treated in a different way. The judiciary people are failing our people. “Now it is being claimed it is self-defence when the person was shot in the back and it’s alleged he stole fruit. It is sad, a life has been lost. “If it is so, as it is still alleged, that he stole fruit, that same fruit can still come back next year. There will be a new fruit.