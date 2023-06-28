Activists lash out at authorities over sleep over murder as accused faces new charges of rape and sexual assault

Cape Town - Activists in the Western Cape have expressed outrage at the case of the man accused of raping, sexually assaulting and murdering his son’s eight-year-old friend during a sleep over. They said the State failed both children, and that parents should be more vigilant and for sexual offender’s registers to be made public.

Arthur Wheeler, 47, made his second appearance at the Blue Down’s Magistrate’s Court today, where he is facing a charge of murder. The State has since indicated they would be opposing his bail application, which begins today. Wheeler heard he would be facing additional charges of rape, sexual assault and assault to cause grievous bodily harm.

The State revealed that the killer left teeth marks and abrasions to the boy’s penis and that adult pubic hair was also found in the anus and penis. The State is set to prove that on June 15, while Daniel Jamneck slept next to Wheeler on a double bed inside his flat in Peerless Park North, Kraaifontein, he allegedly strangled him to death. The case has been postponed until July 3 for the continuation of his bail application.

Wheeler had been a tenant and lived in the back of the property and was employed. Daniel had been at a sleepover at Wheeler’s home, visiting his 13-year-old friend. Last week, during Wheeler’s first court appearance, the State said that he had a previous conviction of rape.

They also placed it on record that the eight-year-old had been sleeping next to Wheeler while his son lay on a double bunk in the same room. They explained that nail marks had been found on the victim’s neck after a post-mortem had been conducted, leading investigators to the conclusion that he had been strangled to death. Candice van der Rheede, the founder of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit and child and woman activist, visited the courthouse today to observe Wheeler’s appearance.

She called for the harshest of sentences. “We need the sexual offences register to be made public,” she said. “How many children need to die before this Justice system protects us and our kids against the evil people in this world?

“We are appalled at what happened to this little angel, only eight-years-old old, and was stolen from his family. Bring back the death penalty. “Criminals aren't afraid to commit crimes because they know the justice system is designed to protect them.” Barbara Rass, of the Atlantis Woman’s Movement and child and women's rights activist, said the case was an example of the State failing children.

“I want to challenge the state departments in this case because there was a previous case against this person of sexual abuse, and the social department failed both of these children. They should have engaged with both mothers. How could the 13-year-old be placed into the custody of the father who had clashes with the law, and how can the mother be one side when the father has a record? “Parents must make sure where they have their children overnight. On the fourth occasion, this happened. “This must serve as an example for parents; investigate where your child is sleeping at night.