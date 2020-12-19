All set for Guineas

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The stage has been set for the Cape Guineas Race, set to take place at Kenilworth Racecourse today. The much anticipated contest at Kenilworth will reveal who is best out of the 2020 vintage. “Only top-class horses win the Guineas,” said trainer Dean Kannemeyer, who knows what it takes to win this prestigious Classic for three-year-olds over 1600m. Ante-post favourite is unbeaten Malmoos. His master conditioner, Mike de Kock has a stellar record , however, draw ten makes it tougher than last time when he got a perfect rail-hugging trip, and his ability to stave off the deep closers will be tested on the Summer Course with its longer run in of 600m. Most dangerous of the off-pace runners could be Rascallion who produced a surging finish from too far back in the Avontuur Estate Concorde Cup, won by Malmoos.

Trainer Vaughan Marshall sports an excellent record in the Cape Guineas. Not only does he saddle primed Rascallion, but he also sends out free-wheeling front-runner, Seeking The Stars (currently second favourite) and the game pace-presser, Linebacker, who is troubled by a wide draw of 14.

Justin Snaith, winning trainer of last weekend’s World Sports Betting Fillies Guineas victress, Captain’s Ransom, launches a three-pronged attack, saddling The Gatekeeper, Hoedspruit and well-performed Langerman victor/last start winner, Jet Dark.

Snaith commented: “The Gatekeeper is a machine, but the draw (13) is a problem unless Richard Fourie can get over. The horse will be a force during the KZN Winter season – a race like the Daily News is a long-range target.”

Cape Racing launched the Star Grooms campaign on December 12 as a gesture of appreciation for these essential workers grafting tirelessly behind the scenes. For the duration of the 2020/21 Summer Season, Khaya Stables will be rewarding the Top 5 grooms in all feature events, a total of 29 races until the end of February 2021.

The three qualifying races on Saturday are the Cape Guineas (G1), Peninsula Handicap (G2) and Victress Stakes (G3). Accolades from last week deservedly went to Snaith Racing grooms, Lungisa Ngovula: Captain’s Ransom (World Sports Betting Fillies Guineas) and Isaac Sokhe Mwelase: Belgarion (World Sports Betting Green Point Stakes).

Weekend Argus