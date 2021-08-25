Alleged peeping Tom beaten by community in Vrygrond

CAPE TOWN - A man is recovering in hospital after he was beaten by an angry mob in Vrygond. Police have confirmed that a case of crimen injuria has been opened after the incident in Vrygrond Avenue on Tuesday.

Angry community members attacked the man, accusing him of filming videos of a woman while she was bathing. The suspect attempted to flee the scene but was beaten by community members and he then jumped onto rooftops to get away. He managed to do so while naked and found safety inside a property and the police were called to the scene.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the man’s injuries resulted in him being admitted to hospital and confirmed that a case had been opened up by the victim. “This office confirms that a criminal case of crimen injuria was registered. However, due to the suspect's injuries, he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Investigations continue.” Mymoena Scholtz, of the organisation Where Rainbows Meet Training and Development, said they were shocked by what happened and called the police to intervene.

She said the incident happened during the time when gender-based violence was on the increase. Scholtz had explained to the community the police were best to deal with the suspect and not to take the law into their own hands. “It was chaotic at the organisation on Tuesday. The one minute we discussed work in the office, the next minute we heard loud noises. A naked guy was running on the rooftops of various buildings.

“He was caught making videos of a woman while she was in her bathroom. “It was very disturbing because he was beaten so badly by the members in the community and they were out to kill him. He escaped because he fell in our garden and we had to protect him from the angry crowd,” said Scholtz. “The police were called twice and came very quickly before the crowd could storm into the premises.

“We quickly calmed the situation but one guy jumped over the wall pulling him up to take him to the crowd. I gave a firm warning and spoke about what can happen if the guy died of this beating. We calmed him as well and explained what needs to be done. “The lady came and was very distressed, and I could speak to her as well as what she could do. “The police waited for hours for an ambulance and by that time the crowd left, and the police got tired of waiting and took the guy to the hospital in the van.