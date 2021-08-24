CAPE TOWN - The Bellville Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are seeking the assistance of the public to trace a taxi driver who they believe can assist in the investigation of an attempted rape case. Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi said the victim was travelling by taxi from Philippi to Bellville on Saturday. “Upon arrival at the Bellville taxi rank, the driver moved to the back of the taxi, where he undressed the female. An argument erupted, and he choked her until she passed out.”

Moments later, the victim found her underwear next to her on the floor in the taxi, after which she was ordered to dress and to leave. “Bellville Police registered a case of attempted rape for further investigation. The suspect is believed to be in the Browns Farm area.” Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed last week that 10 006 people were raped between April and June this year.

“This is an increase of 4 201 cases, amounting to a 72.4% increase, compared to the skewed previous reporting period,” he said. Delft again came second, where most rape cases occurred in the country. The other two is Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape’s Lusikisiki. Anyone with information is urged to call the investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Edward Jaftha on 082 522 1095 or alternatively, call crime Stop on 08600 10111.