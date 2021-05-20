Alleged serial killer pleads not guilty

Cape Town – Brian Mudyiwayana, believed to be the alleged serial killer behind six murders, has pleaded not guilty.

Mudyiwayana pleaded not guilty at the Swellendam Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The State is set to prove Mudyiwayana carried out four murders in different towns including Wolseley and De Doorns.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Eric Ntabazalila confirmed Mudyiwayana’s long-awaited trial began where he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The charges include the six murders dating back to 2016.

“Please note that the trial against Brian Mudyiwayana started at the circuit sitting at the Swellendam Magistrate’s Court.

“The accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges except the one of being in South Africa illegally.

“The matter was rolled over to tomorrow morning for continuation of the trial.”

Mudyiwayana is believed to be behind the murder of Lungelwa Dangatye, who was a school teacher from Da Gamaskop in Mossel Bay in the Southern Cape.

The police spent two years searching for the suspect until he was captured.

Dangatye’s family found her murdered inside her home with her hands tied and she had wounds to her head in December 2017.

It was after an intense investigation and DNA analysis that Mudyiwayana was finally arrested.

Weekend Argus