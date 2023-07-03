Alleged sleepover killer denied bail

Cape Town - The man accused of raping and murdering his son’s 8-year-old friend during a sleepover has been denied bail. Arthur Wheeler made his third appearance at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday where his bail application continued.

Wheeler’s defence team had indicated he was able to pay R1 000 bail should he be released. Wheeler will remain behind bars after bail was denied this morning. This was a small victory for child right activists who were present inside court, rallying for him not to be released on bail.

Wheeler is expected back in court on August 14. The State is set to prove that on June 15 while Daniel Jamneck slept next to Wheeler on a double bed inside his flat in Peerless Park North, Kraaifontein, when he allegedly strangled him to death. His son had been sleeping on the double bunk inside the same bedroom.

The child is set to become a State witness in the case. Wheeler had been a tenant and lived in the back of the property and was employed. He has yet to plead to the charges t of rape, murder, sexual assault and assault to cause grievous bodily harm.

Wheeler also has a previous conviction of rape. Candice van der Rheede, founder of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, and who has been attending the court case said they have been calling for bail to be refused. “We said we would see to it that he does not get bail,” she said.

A relative of the landlord who knew Wheeler said they were happy as a family to see that he was denied bail. “We are relieved, we thank God, we know other children are protected now,” she said .“We are hoping to find out the truth of what more he could have done to other children. “It is sad that Daniel’s life had to be taken away to save other children. He saved a lot of other children because he (the accused) will be put away. A lot of people have been affected by this case.

“We have so many questions and we all feel like we failed him. Why was he so confident that he would get out?” The landlord’s daughter, who cannot be identified, said they were traumatised by the incident as many are pointing fingers at their family. “We pray that justice continues for this family and child,” she said.

“We are in no way responsible for what happened as we were not aware of what type of monster he was. I used to visit him as a teenager and was around him at family outings and gatherings and we never had a suspicion. “We want people to know that we are not supporting him. My mother was in shock as he has never shown this side of himself.” Last week the State revealed that the killer had left teeth marks and abrasions on Daniel’s penis and that adult pubic hair was also found in the anus and on the penis.