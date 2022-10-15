Alleged Somerset Hospital shooter to face three more charges relating to police attacks

Cape Town - Former police officer, Jean-Paul Malgas who is accused of killing three people including a cop at Somerset Hospital is expected to have three additional charges against him. The former police officer is expected to face three additional charges relating to alleged attacks on police.

Malgas, 38, who may not be identified via photographs and has been deemed to be a possible danger while out in public places, appeared in-camera this morning in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. Malgas’ case is expected to be transferred to the Cape Town High Court for trial. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, said that the new charges related to the attempted murder of a police officer in Hopefield, and another of armed robbery.

His case was remanded to next month where he is expected to receive his indictment. “He was supposed to be served with an indictment and summary of facts and have his case transferred to the High Court of South Africa: Western Cape Division. “The prosecutor, Advocate Adenaan Gelderbloem, advised the court this morning that the accused will be charged with three more new charges - a charge of attempted murder (of a police officer in Hopefield) and two counts of attempted robbery.

“He will appear on these new charges at the Vredenburg Magistrates Court next week. Those charges will then be added to the indictment and the matter transferred when he appears again on 10 November 2022. “He will appear in person on the day that he is handed the documents,” Ntabazalila said, Malgas is facing three charges of murder, the illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and robbery.

He is also expected to be part of an identity parade. A memorial service was held in the Life Church in Sea Point for Constable Donay Delano Phillips who was fatally shot after taking a man to the New Somerset hospital the past weekend. Picture:Ian Landsberg. file Malgas was arrested at New Somerset Hospital in May during an incident where he allegedly grabbed the firearm of Sea Point police officer, Constable Donay Phillips, who had been guarding an injured man he had brought into the surgical ward. It is believed Malgas grabbed Phillips’ firearm and shot him in the head and them turned the gun on two patients who were close in proximity.

One of the patients was Geret Carolus, 48, of Tafelsig who had been scheduled to undergo amputation of one of his legs and also suffered from bipolar disorder. A nurse in the ward managed to convince Malgas to hand over his firearm and then sedated him so that he could be handcuffed and taken away by police. Malgas had formerly been stationed at Hopefield Police Station.