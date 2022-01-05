Alleged Uber hijackers busted after shootout with police in Belhar

Cape Town - Two suspects have been arrested after a foiled hijacking and exchanged gunfire with police after robbing an Uber driver at gunpoint. The drama unfolded in Gugulethu yesterday, where the suspects, a woman aged 22 and a male, 20, robbed an e-hailing driver of his vehicle.

The duo then drove off in the direction of Belhar where they were spotted by police members. A chase began, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the two parties along Stellenbosch Arterial Road. The dramatic chase came to an end when the occupants of the hijacked vehicle were involved in a crash.

The two have since been detained and are facing charges of hijacking. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi explains: “According to reports, unknown suspects robbed the complainant of his vehicle in Gugulethu and threatened to shoot him. “The suspects with the hijacked vehicle were spotted by Belhar police members who pursued them, and a high-speed chase ensued.

“The suspects pointed the police members with firearms, which resulted in an exchange of gunshots. Belhar Police are investigating a case of vehicle hijacking. Once charged, the suspects are expected to make a court appearance in The Bellville Magistrate court on the mentioned charge.” Belhar activist and crime fighter Kalib Missoe said a lack of policing resources contributed to the spate of crime in the community. The area made headlines last week after the murder of two-year-old Uthmaan Taliep, who had been shot in the head.

A 17-year-old suspect has since been arrested and is due back in court on January 13, 2021, for his formal bail application and was found in Hout Bay after an investigation by the Anti-Gang-Unit. Activists collected 250 signatures for a petition, calling for him not to be released on bail. “There is a lack of resources. The police station here is a satellite one,” he said.

“The incident took place near us, and we could hear the gunshots go off. “We know that Belhar police had chased after them.” Anyone with information of what transpired that can assist with the investigation is urged to call Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.