Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack denied bail

Cape Town - Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack and two of his co-accused Jacques Cronje and AGU officer, Sergeant Ashley Tabisher have been denied bail this morning at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court. Modack, who has been imprisoned for nearly a year, heard that his bail had been denied after a lengthy bail application.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) also confirmed that more accused persons would be added to the case and that a trial date was being decided. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case has been postponed to February 28 for more accused to be added into the case and for trial dates to be decided. Modack, Ricardo, Morgan and Zane Killian are charged with murdering AGU commander, Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear who was shot and killed during an assassination outside of his home in Bishop Lavis in September 2020.

Kinnear’s security had been removed prior to this, and is part of an investigation. The State is set to prove that the attack was orchestrated together with the assistance of members from the JFK, Junky Funky Gang and to obtain explosive devices between September to November 2019, with the purpose of conspiring to murder Kinnear who had been investigating underworld trade. The State believes the two attempted to murder Kinnear, his wife Nicolette, sons, Carlisle and Casleigh Kinnear, and two police officers at the residence in Bishop Lavis in November 2019.

The State alleges Modack is the manager of an underworld enterprise who had a relationship with a police officer, Tashiber and JFK member, Janick Adonis and his girlfriend, Amaal Jantjies, and that they conspired to commit the murder on Kinnear and had roped in his other co-accused to be part of the plan. While Tabisher is facing corruption charges together with Modack, in that he had allegedly accepted R10 000 to inform the underworld figure when his home was going to be raided. In November 2021, Tabisher’s bail of R5 000 was granted by Judge President John Hlophe, only for it to be rescinded on the same day in the Western Cape High Court.