Alleged underworld kingpin Modack to spend first night in notorious Pollsmoor prison

Cape Town - Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack will spend his first night at Pollsmoor Prison after a week in the police holding cells and he has indicated he intends on opening a case of attempted murder against the Bellville Special Task Force.

His case, together with two others including Zane Kilian, will be moved to Blue Downs Regional Court for security reasons.

Modack, Jacques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan, who were arrested last week during a high-speed chase in Century City, were joined by Kilian in the dock at the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning for a list of charges relating to intimidation, kidnapping, extortion, money laundering, and contravention of the Electronic Communications Act.

This relates to an incident which allegedly took place on March 9 last year at Crystal Towers Hotel, Century City, where Modack and Morgan allegedly threatened to kill or damage the properties of Sameer Valley, claiming he (Valley) owed Shanil Maharaj R545 000.

Kilian, who is separately charged for the murder of Anti-Gang Unit commander Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, who was assassinated outside of his home in Bishop Lavis last September and the attempted murder of advocate William Booth, was also added to the group.

Zane Kilian appeared at the Cape Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

State prosecutor Adnaan Gelderbloem said consultation had taken place with the regional head at Blue Downs Regional Court for most cases Kilian and others faced jointly to be consolidated and transferred to the regional court on May 20 for security reasons.

But this was not met well with Modack’s lawyer, Advocate Dirk Uys who said the date was too far and did not give his client the correct rights he was entitled to.

After a brief discussion, the parties agreed that the date of May 14 would be suitable for a bail application and the consolidation of charges.

Modack would, however, still join AGU member Ashley Tabisher in the dock at Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday where they face charges of corruption.

The State alleges the two had a corrupt relationship whereby Modack allegedly entrusted Amaal Jantjies and her boyfriend, Janick Adonis to persuade Tabisher to communicate when Modack’s home in Plattekloof would be raided, for a payment of R10 000.

Video: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Modack, Cronje and Morgan were arrested on April 29 following an investigation by the Hawks and AGU, and were nabbed during a high-speed chase where illegal firearms were found inside their vehicles in Century View, Century City.

While Modack is facing another charge, that of the attempted murder of Advocate William Booth in April 2020, he is also charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and illegal pinging, while Morgan faces a count of money laundering relating to Booth’s incident.

Modack and Morgan are also charged with money laundering and the acquisition, possession or use of unlawful activities for allegedly accruing property of R600 000 near Crystal Towers Hotel, Century City, on March 9, 2020.

During the high-speed chase, Modack is alleged to have tried to evade the police.

He is therefore charged with reckless driving, attempted murder and resisting arrest after allegedly attempting to run over a police officer.

#nafizmodack Nafiz Modack supporters outside the Cape Town Magistrate Court. Safia Mohamed Ali said Modack is a humanitarian. Zane Kilian, Jaques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan are expected to appear. #underworld @WeekendArgus pic.twitter.com/3wyOmqETFs — Genevieve Serra (@genserra01) May 7, 2021

#underworld Zane Kilian who is charged with murder of Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear walks down to the holding cells after being added to the list of accused with Nafiz Modack and two others at the Cape Magistrate Court. @WeekendArgus pic.twitter.com/xI0V1t0a6Y — Genevieve Serra (@genserra01) May 7, 2021

#nafizmodack AGU head Brigadier Andre Lincoln at the appearance of alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack, Zane Kilian and three other at Cape Town Magistrate’s Court @WeekendArgus pic.twitter.com/3iPn9SPwWV — Genevieve Serra (@genserra01) May 7, 2021

#underworld. Zane Kilian who is charged with murder of Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear has been added to the list of accused with Nafiz Modack and two others at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. #short adjournment to discuss postponement date for bail application @WeekendArgus pic.twitter.com/8JX2wlVvqt — Genevieve Serra (@genserra01) May 7, 2021

Modack leaves for Pollsmoor Prison and his lawyer Dirk Uys indicates his client wants to open a attempted murder charge against Bellville saps head. Modack,Zane Kilian&2others to appear at Blue Downs Court for consolidation of charges&bail application on May [email protected] @IOL pic.twitter.com/3NkrItBnCR — Genevieve Serra (@genserra01) May 7, 2021

This matter was also postponed to May 14.

As proceedings came to an end, Uys informed the court that his client intended on opening a case of attempted murder against the Bellville police station station commander, where he was held in custody for a week.

Details of this were not revealed.

As was the high presence of police inside court, Modack and his co-accused were greeted by a fleet of heavily armed police as they were escorted from the courthouse.

