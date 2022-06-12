ANC expels Danville Smith as Western Cape MPL

Suspended ANC bigwig Danville Smith was dealt a fresh blow when he was served with a letter informing him that he was expelled as a member of the Western Cape provincial legislature, Weekend Argus can reveal. Smith was charged for theft of motor vehicles and fraud along with two other suspects.

He was released on R10 000 bail after he appeared in the Vredendal Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Weekend Argus understands that they allegedly operated as a syndicate. “You have a car and you’re falling behind on your instalments, they (Smith and his co-accused) will then represent themselves as salesmen to find you a possible buyer,” a source said.

“Then they will request a deposit of let’s say, R50 000. “Once the payment is made the car will be handed to them (Smith and co). “The payment was in fact then never done and they sent fraudulent proof of payments notifications to the seller.”

Smith’s lawyer André Johnston told Weekend Argus that his client received the ANC’s letter. “I’m going to set up a consultation for Monday with Smith,” he said. “We probably take the decision on review,” Johnston said, adding that “the decision was not within the bounds of the law, he is an MPL.”

Western Cape ANC convener, Lerumo Kalako, said: “Danville, remember, is already on a step aside and second he has now been caught in a sting operation involving a serious crime of fraud and car theft. “So that leaves us without any other alternative but to remove him with immediate effect. “We already sent a letter to him saying the ANC is removing him immediately from parliament.”

A part of the letter, as per Weekend Argus’s understanding, read as follows: “It is our decision that you should be replaced as a member of the provincial legislature with immediate effect,” adding that he voluntarily stepped-aside and since he contravened the law again this is the last resort. Last year, Smith stepped aside as the West Cost treasurer after he was charged with fraud and corruption in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. Smith and his co-accused Peter Blackbenberg are accused of pocketing R25 000 for a bogus food parcel invoice for a Mandela Day event in 2016 in Lambert’s Bay.