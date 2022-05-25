ANC in bid to gain W Cape’s DA ‘cadre’ deployment letters

THE ANC in the Western Cape legislature has launched an application to compel the DA to release details relating to deployment correspondence of party structures in the province’s municipality over the last 12 years. In addition to the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) application that seeks access to all letters of deployment sent to local DA caucuses across municipalities since 2009, the ANC also wants minutes of DA meetings at provincial and national level where deployment was discussed.

The ANC claims its initial request went unanswered. “My request to former DA provincial leader Albert Fritz was never responded to,” said the party’s leader in the opposition, Cameron Dugmore. “My letter to then acting leader Tertius Simmers was ignored.”

This stems from two DA letters sent by the DA’s Anton Bredell and former FedEx chairperson James Selfe to the George DA caucus. The public protector found Bredell had breached the code of ethics for members of the executive for his conduct in George and Oudtshoorn after he unlawfully intervened in public service appointments. Premier Alan Winde has yet to implement recommendations that called for sanctions to imposed on Bredell as the reports had been taken on judicial review.

“Further the information we have also proves clear racial intent in regard to promoting white DA deployees irrespective of their capability in comparison to other applications,” Dugmore said. Dugmore said the PAIA application was signed on Tuesday. Simmers said that he noted the ANC’s repeated allegations over “racist cadre deployment” in the DA.

