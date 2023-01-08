ANC policies: hard work ahead

On the eve of the ruling party’s 111th birthday celebrations, the ANC resolved to adopt a slew of policies to revive the economy, tackle the energy crisis and address the country’s immigration challenges. The ANC admitted that the crippling energy crisis was a fly in the ointment regarding economic growth, suggesting that the government should not shy away from its current path to intercept the problem.

The party proposed that the government consider natural gas and more nuclear power to ensure that a transition to renewable energy doesn’t disadvantage the country. The governing party also suggested measures to contain state debt be instituted and a wealth tax to decrease inequality. In addition, they debated the formation of a state bank, even though Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said it was not feasible. It also proposed tighter immigration laws and policies. It also wants to do away with citizenship being available through marriage.

The ANC in the Western Cape has welcomed the resolutions taken by the conference. “We are particularly encouraged that the conference focused on the renewal of the ANC. It focussed on rebuilding and unity of the ANC,” said provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni. “It emphasised resolving the energy crises, dealing with corruption decisively and ensuring more inclusive growth of the economy. We are confident that this leadership will lead us as we march towards the 2024 general elections,” he said.

Leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Legislature, Cameron Dugmore, said he and the rest of the caucus were happy with the leadership that was elected. “This conference was a watershed moment ... I believe that the ANC’s renewal programme has been consolidated and this is also reflected in the leadership choices that delegates have made,” said Dugmore. “We were able to raise issues affecting our province. A spirit of open and critical debate was a feature of the conference. The doomsayers who predicted the implosion of the ANC were proved wrong.”

Convener of the province’s Interim Provincial Committee (IPC), Lerumo Kalako, said he was impressed with the unemployment and economic growth policies. “It’s quick-fix policies, policies that can be executed in no time,” Kalako told Weekend Argus. “We don’t need to wait two years or more for it to be implemented, it’s a quick-quick thing,” he said, adding that more jobs are waiting for those on the dole.

The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey, published by Statistics South Africa, showed that the official unemployment rate stood at 32.9%. “It’s stubbornly high, and I believe we will make a change with these well-resourced policies,” said Kalako. He also said that the masses will be startled by what re-elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has to stay during the delivery of his January 8 Statement, which was signed off by the NEC on Friday.

“Especially the energy part, he will touch on load shedding and give solutions ... we will this year see how load shedding fades away,” said Kalako. Dozens of ANC supporters will today gather at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung as part of the party’s celebrations to mark its anniversary. With the gold, green and black colours of the ANC flags visible on almost every street corner in Bloemfontein today, the party is celebrating another milestone under a ballooning cloud of scandal and discord.

But South Africans can today expect a show of unity, said NEC member, Cassel Mathale. “I am excited for the celebrations, it will show that we are on the path of renewal,” said Mathale, adding that it’s a historical event and that the spirit is joyful. When it comes to the Western Cape’s delayed provincial conference, the ANC’s first deputy secretary general Nomvula Mokonyane said that come hell or high water, the event, which was last year marred by delays, will take place before the end of March.

“As far as I know it will go ahead in March,” Mokonyane told Weekend Argus yesterday. “We will have a conference in the Western Cape ... we will also meet with the party’s Interim Provincial Committee in the province, just be patient,” said Mokonyane, adding that “all our attention is on the January 8 Statement”. Political analyst Zweli Ndevu said he was surprised by the fact that police shortcomings were discussed during the elective conference.