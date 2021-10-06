Animal lovers get to spend a night cuddling rescued animals to raise funds

CAPE TOWN – Tears Animal Rescue has announced its annual fundraising event Sleepathon 2021. The organisation invites animal lovers of all ages to spend one night cuddling a rescue pet at their Kennels and Cattery in Sunnydale.

Head of marketing Wendy Scheepers said this will be their eighth year of the Sleepathon event. “We are selling 100 tickets per night and there are three nights in total so we aim to sell 300 tickets and to raise R500 000,” she said. She said as part of the ticket price, every participant is getting a Sleepathon branded buff. Scheepers said they limited the ticket sales so that there are 100, rather than selling to capacity.

She added that the event is also split between two properties, Kennels and Cattery and social distancing and sanitising will be strictly adhered to. The event will take place on November 13, November 20 and November 27, with tickets sold at R230 a person. According to Tears, the Sleepathon helps to fund their mobile clinic and veterinary hospital, which provides important healthcare, including vaccinations and sterilisations, for pets from low income communities.

Head of fundraising at Tears, Lara Van Rensburg, said the Sleepathon is one of their favourite and most important fundraising events of the year. She said in addition to its role as a critical revenue generator for the organisation, it has a large positive effect on the animals in their care. “We like to believe that our Sleepathoners also enjoy the experience as much as our shelter animals do and we have been fortunate in the past to facilitate some adoptions as a direct result of the Sleepathon,” she said.

Tickets can be bought on Tears online shop. Those taking part are encouraged to sign up as individuals, corporate teams or as family and friends towards the successful participation. Tears said Snoozers will be required to check-in at the shelter at 6pm for an evening of good hospitality and a delicious plant-based dinner. Everyone is encouraged to bring sleeping bags and camping gear, as well as snacks and treats to make their sleepover as memorable as possible.