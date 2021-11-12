Animal Welfare Organisation set to launch pooch smooch kissing booth

Cape Town: Potential adopters of shelter animals will be able to interact with possible matches, with the launch of a unique pooch smooch kissing booth. Hosted by the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa, the event will take place at the Starke Ayres Garden Centre in Rosebank on Saturday.

A member of the public, Zain Amardien said: “The family is not in a position to adopt but their children love animals. When the children saw the kissing booth they lost their minds and told me to pull-over. I then pulled-over and it was great for them to experience cuddling and kissing puppies. It meant the world to them.” From left: Pascal and Flynn Rider. Picture: Supplied. Shannon-Lee Beukes said the initiative was the perfect way for pet owners to show rescue pets some love and affection. “It is also a great way for the public to connect with the team and become a part of our big happy family,” she said.

One of the international volunteers at the Animal Welfare Society, Julia Obergolser said: “It’s a nice idea because the dogs come into contact with people and get love and attention. It is not only beautiful for the dogs, but also for the people – because who doesn’t like kisses from cute puppies?” The organisation’ spokesperson, Allan Perrins said the initiative came from a take-a-selfie with one of their dogs who was up for adoption which they tried at the Paws-A-While Adoption Fair at De Waal Park last month. “It was so well received and supported that we decided to expand on and perfect our offering by having an eye-catching portable pooch smooch booth manufactured. This will accompany our animal care centre team to all adoption pop-up events,” said Perrins.