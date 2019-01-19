Former South African footballer Craig Rosslee is blaming a Parow old age home for the deterioration and death of his mother.

Cape Town - Former South African football player and coach Craig Rosslee has laid the blame for his mother’s death squarely at the door of Serendipity Home for the Aged in Parow, Cape Town. Rosslee has accused the home of neglect which he claims ultimately led to the demise of his mother.

Shirley Rosslee died two weeks ago at the age of 87.

This is not the first time Serendipity has been in the news. In 2014, the home made headlines when 15 residents allegedly died in the space of months amid allegations of gross neglect. According to media reports at the time, the deaths represented about half the number of residents.

Serendipity is owned by Sharon Roberts. It charges R9000 per month which includes three meals and snacks.

Related: Old age home investigated for alleged deaths and human rights abuses

Rosslee told Weekend Argus his mother became a resident at Serendipity at the end of March and, within four months, her health had deteriorated. She went from being able to dance to being confined to a wheelchair.

“On the 5th or 6th of December, I received a call from my brother that she was rushed to hospital and was not in a good condition health-wise.

“On arrival that night, I was informed that she needed four pints of blood, that is nearly half her body requirements,” said Rosslee.

He said he noticed his mom’s health deteriorate over the course of her stay at the home.

“When I questioned the home and owner, she said they stopped her supplements, iron, B12 and thyroid hormone, which was prescribed by her GP before she entered the home. They said she no longer needed the iron. The blood my mother needed was due to the fact she needed the iron supplement and was anaemic,” he added.

Rosslee said his mother had “massive” bruising on her forehead in August.

“When I asked the home what happened they said she fell a week or two before. No one was informed about her fall, her hair was also purposely combed to cover over the bruising.

“She was wheelchair-bound by October as she became extremely frail. This, only six months after entering the home singing and dancing in a video they posted,” said Rosslee.

The former soccer star and manager claims that he has been trying for weeks to access his deceased mother’s medical records and says the home has ignored his requests.

“They do not even take my calls,” he said.

According to a nurse at the facility, residents share rooms with up to three others.

Roberts, however, denied that the residents were neglected but acknowledged that the home was not fully equipped to care for the frail.

In a brief telephonic interview with Weekend Argus, Roberts said they were awaiting the findings of a fire report before their registration with the Department of Social Development could be finalised.

“How can the home be responsible? The lady was very ill. This is a personal matter between the family,” said Roberts.

Serendipity has not responded to further questions requested by Weekend Argus.

Meanwhile, Department of Social Development (DSD) spokesperson, Cayla Marray said Serendipity Old Age Home was not registered nor funded by the department.

“As it stands, Serendipity was identified in 2014 for registration as per the Older Persons Act 13 of 2006. Since, communication has been maintained between DSD and the home to ensure its compliance with the Act. An on-site visit was conducted on 12 April 2018 by a social worker to finalise the application for conditional registration as a Frail Care Facility,” said Murray.

According to the Older Persons Act 13 of 2006, temporary registration may not be extended “for more than 12 months under the same conditions”.

She added that concerns were raised regarding the “conditional registration” as the facility did not comply with the various zoning and health regulations and it had not yet obtained fire clearance.

Consequently, “conditional registration” was not issued due to the non-compliance with the minimum local government by-laws regulation stipulated.

“Under Minister Fritz’s leadership, the department will continue to work with Serendipity to ensure it meets the necessary norms and standards to qualify for conditional registration.

“Minister Fritz, however, calls on all NGOs rendering services to their community to ensure their compliance with the necessary Acts and not to provide services before firstly meeting the necessary requirements,” she added.

Murray stressed that while the facility was never registered with the department, it was operating legally.

In turn, the department has drafted a developmental agreement with Serendipity to ensure it meets the necessary norms and standards so that it can be registered and receive funding.

“The home must be registered with DSD. While it does comply with the WC DSD norms and standards as prescribed in the development plan, it does not yet comply with municipal by-laws which means it cannot be given conditional registration.”

In terms of the law, all homes need to apply to the department for registration and need to submit certificates received from the municipality such as building plans and zoning. The onus is on the home to get certification.

Murray said since 2014, the department requested Serendipity implement the service improvement plan developed by the department.

Measures included a registered nurse and the improvement of eating plans. They have complied. The department has also received its registration application.

Weekend Argus