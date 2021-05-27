Another taxi owner shot and killed

CAPE TOWN – Crime-scene experts were called to the scene along Duinefontein and Lansdowne Road in Manenberg this morning where they found the body of the 29-year-old taxi owner slumped behind the steering wheel of his vehicle.

The police said the man was shot multiple times and was declared dead at the scene.

The police confirmed the motive for the shooting was taxi-related.

Weekend Argus is yet to be informed where the owner lived and which association he belonged to.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said forensic teams were working hard at the scene while they were hunting for the gunmen.

“Crime-scene experts are currently at the scene of crime on the corner of Duinefontein and Lansdowne roads in Manenberg combing the area for clues,” he said.

“Police members received a complaint of a shooting this morning Thursday, May 27 at 7.30am and on their arrival at the scene, they found the body of a 29-year-old male behind the steering wheel of the taxi.

“The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and was declared deceased on the scene.

“The motive for the attack is taxi-related.

“The suspect/s is unknown and yet to be arrested.

“Manenberg police are investigating a case of murder.

“Anyone with information can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

In April, the police were called to a scene along Borcherds Quarry near Nyanga where taxi president Victor Wiwi and Sibusiso Masana were killed and another owner left wounded.

Wiwi was found dead inside a Toyota Fortuner.

Later that week, another taxi owner, aged 44, was shot and killed in Connaught Estate in Ravensmead while his two daughters were wounded.

Cata spokesperson, Mandla Hermanus condemned the shootings and South African National Taxi Association (Santaco) spokesperson Nazeem Abdurahman said leaders like Wiwi were working on building peace.