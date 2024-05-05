The V&A Waterfront recently celebrated the success of its latest Artist Alliance graduates, showcasing the programme’s commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the creative industry. The graduation ceremony, held at Zeitz MOCAA, highlighted the transformative impact of the two-month programme for emerging artists such as Sipho Ngqayimbana and Carmen Jacobs.

Reflecting on their development and journey, both recounted how the programme transformed their approach to their craft, providing them with the tools to establish registered businesses by leveraging mentorship and expertise. Anelissa Nkanyuza, an animator and illustrator, reflected on her growth as an artist during the programme. “As an artist it’s easy to get sidetracked by names people give you. The popular one, ‘popeye’, basically describes what happens when a graduate artist is unable to be financially sustainable. Being part of this programme has given me the opportunity to use my craft and become the artist I am today,” said Nkanyuza.

Tinyiko Mageza, marketing executive at V&A Waterfront, expressed pride in the graduates’ dedication and emphasised the programme’s commitment to supporting the next generation of artists. “This programme aims to provide practical skills across various creative disciplines such as graphic design, illustration, videography, and music production. Also, providing the business development and mentorship by established artists who are mentors to the mentees,” said Mageza. Mbhali Manzini, an alumna of the V&A Artist Alliance programme, also shared her inspiring journey since graduating from the programme and being selected as the V&A Artist Alliance ambassador this year.

Dillion Phiri, creative and strategic director for Creative Nestlings, commended the V&A Waterfront’s unprecedented investment in the creative industry. “It is important that there is a safe space for artists to collaborate and grow their craft in. “As artists we are often overwhelmed and do not know how to cope with the industry challenges and have time to reflect on our craft. But this programme makes this possible,” said Phiri.