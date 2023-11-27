Assault of police detective by alleged gang member inside a Cape court caught on camera

Cape Town - A police detective was assaulted by an alleged skollie inside the Western Cape High Court. However, police said they were not aware of the video that was circulating on social media showing how an alleged member of the Firm Boys gang attacked the detective inside the court last week.

The 43-second video clip shows four accused, all alleged members of the Firm Boys gang, standing in the dock and listening to the announcement that their case had been remanded to today (Monday, November 27). The men are facing charges of murder. The group are all wearing masks due to the outbreak of diphtheria at Pollsmoor Prison. One prisoner has since died of the virus. One of the accused removes his mask to wave at a loved one in the public gallery and the woman replies: “Ek is lief vir jou.”

He walks along the passage of the dock towards the police officer known as Detective Jamie Scholtz and gives him a smack before he is pulled away by his co-accused and other police. Scholtz is stationed at Mitchell’s Plain police station. People are heard screaming frantically. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said they were not aware of the incident.

“Kindly be advised that Cape Town Central police have no record that the incident was formally registered with them for further investigation. “Once the complainant in the matter reports the matter, the SAPS will facilitate an investigation into the circumstances,” he said. The Department of Justice and Correctional Services’ Stephan Mahlangu said the high court was the responsibility of the Office of the Chief Justice.