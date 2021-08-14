Athletes in two minds about return of the Cape Town Marathon

Cape Town - With an impending Covid-19 fourth wave, the planning of the possible comeback of the Cape Town Marathon has left athletes in two minds about the race. The marathon is scheduled to take place in October, however, some athletes said it is still too early, while others can’t wait to lace up their running shoes.

Bethuel Lephallo of Lwandle Athletics Club said he is not pleased that the marathon is possibly coming back. “I’m not happy with the decision, I think it is too soon, and it will be risky,” he said. He said the 12 000 athletes expected to participate is too many, and that the race should have been made for the elite runners only.

He advised his club members not to take part, but if someone wanted to, they could. Hansie Louw of Herbalife Athletics said he is excited that the marathon is coming back, but added that there may be indecision about the race. “I sense general excitement and fear because there will be large crowds,” he said.

He does not see why the marathon should not be back, because they run outdoors and athletes need the action. The marathon’s director Renee Jordaan said that after consultations and a detailed review with the authorities, they developed and presented an extensive Covid-19 Risk Mitigation Plan for the event. Jordaan said they received full support to go ahead with their planning of a safe and enjoyable race.

According to race organisers the plan has new changes which are: marathon entries will be limited to 12 000 runners. The start will move from Beach Road to Fritz Sonnenberg Road, with participants joining their start batches on the Cape Town Stadium Forecourt, among other changes. To reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission, all runners and crew would undergo Covid-19 antigen testing in the 72 hours before the race. Testing would be compulsory, regardless of vaccination status, and would be done free of charge.