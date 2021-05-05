Atlantis woman allegedly murdered by her boyfriend

Cape Town - A 23-year-old man believed to be the ex-boyfriend of a 21-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death in Atlantis has appeared in court and the State will be opposing his bail.

Owen Steenberg made his first appearance today at the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court.

Charne Viljoen’s family took to social media on Tuesday calling for justice after her body was found with stab wounds in Saxonsea, Atlantis on Monday.

The young woman had just celebrated her 21st birthday on April 1.

Police confirm the suspect is charged with Viljoen’s murder.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Please be advised that a case of murder has been opened for investigation by Atlantis police after a stabbing incident that left a 21 year old woman fatally wounded.

“According to information the incident occurred on May 3 at Saxonsea, Atlantis. A 23-year-old man was arrested for the murder and he will appear in court.”

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said they would be opposing bail: “Owen Steenberg appeared at the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court this morning.

“’He is charged with intimidation, attempted murder and murder. He fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend in Atlantis. His next court date is May 13 for bail a application. The NPA will oppose bail.

“The community had handed over a petition requesting the NPA to oppose bail and the court not to release the accused.”

Viljoen’s uncle, Gregory van Graan took to the Facebook group: ANI-The official Atlantis news info group calling for justice for Viljoen.

He said the family had become worried after Viljoen did not arrive home on Monday night and would usually breastfeed her two-year-old son.

“This morning I realised how precious life is. Yesterday (Monday) we were talking about my youngest brother's only daughter and the joy that she brought to our family.

“After laughing about all the good times that we shared, the crazy things she was doing and been telling us over these years, but yesterday we received the most devastating and heartbreaking news ever.

“Turning 21 on April 1, and yesterday her young life came to a stand still.

“She was stabbed numerous times (allegedly) by her ex-boyfriend and died at the scene, it was such a shock for my entire family. Yes, we didn't expect it.

“Today I'm thinking about my parents, as she grew up in their house and was staying with them and her two-year-old son, who was looking for his mommy last night to breastfeed him, that was heartbreaking. When will this violence against women and children stop?”

Meanwhile ward councillor, Barbara Rass said they would be collecting more information about the murder before they could comment. They were shocked and are against gender-based violence.

This is the second femicide murder in less than three months in the community.

In March a young woman, named Alzane Thomas, 36, was also brutally beaten to death and her body dumped in Hartebees, Sherwood Park in Atlantis.

[email protected]

Weekend Argus