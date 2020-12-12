Author with a heart of gold

Cape Town - Instead of having a 21st birthday bash, Thembalethu Seyisi from Fish Hoek decided to do something more meaningful to inspire and motivate young people. Seyisi turned 21 on December 2 and the third-year law student at Stellenbosch University had more than one reason to celebrate. Not only did he pass his exams on his birthday, but he also received the first print copy of the book he compiled, 21 Life Lessons @ 21. “I wanted to do something productive and meaningful for my 21st birthday, so I decided to pay it forward. I came up with the idea to compile a book that would inspire and motivate young people,” he said. The book is a collection of essays from 21 inspirational South Africans he admires. They include Edwin Cameron, Thuli Madonsela, Sandra Prinsloo and personal heroes such as his father Sithembiso and neighbour Rochelle Barrish. He said “the book takes us through people’s journeys and the lessons life has taught them“. “21 Life Lessons @ 21 contains useful advice illustrated by stories that will move and inspire readers. I hope all the pearls of wisdom in the book will inspire and motivate every young person who reads it to rise above the odds and to see that it is possible to escape the shackles of poverty and deprivation as so many contributors to this book prove with their life stories. My wish is also that this book will encourage readers to provide a lifeline to those who are still suffocated by inequality and injustice,” he said.

All profits of the book will be donated to three causes close to Seyisi’s heart. His first priority is to help his friend Natasha Chigamba, a final-year student at UWC, to pay off her university fees so she can qualify with a Bachelor Degree in Oral Health in December.

“Natasha was born in Zimbabwe and came to South Africa as an orphan when she was seven years old. Her tragic childhood experiences make her achievements up to this point all the more remarkable.

“Although Natasha’s matric results were excellent, as a refugee, she didn’t qualify for NSFAS funding, so for the past years, she’s been working very hard to make ends meet while also paying her tuition. Natasha supported herself through many odd jobs like babysitting, waitressing, making jewellery and selling beauty products, but unfortunately, she still owes the university R60 000 before she can get her degree certificate,” he said.

In addition, he also decided to raise funds for #Action4Inclusion, a student-led crowdfunding campaign.

“#Action4Inclusion was established by Stellenbosch University’s SRC and Law Faculty Chair in Social Justice, Prof Thuli Madonsela. Moreover, I also decided to make a contribution to the fund of a good friend and mentor who was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease. The #ALSgaanOKwees fund was created for Hannelie Booyens by her friends to assist her to buy life-saving equipment she’ll need once she can no longer walk or talk,” he said.

His friend, Athi Sitishini, said Seyisi is always trying to make the world a better place.

“I’m not surprised that he managed to publish a book at such a young age and that he’s donating all the profit to good causes. I am so proud of him and in awe that he will be helping other students to graduate. He has inspired me to also follow in his footsteps and do good things for others, so Themba has succeeded in inspiring young people to make a difference,” Sitishini said.

A PDF version of the book cost R150 and a print copy cost R250. For more information visit: www.21lifelessons.co.za.

