Bail hearing transcripts to be used in trial of Corrine Jackson

Cape Town - The trial against Corrine Jackson who is accused of murdering her estranged girlfriend by allegedly attempting to cut her head off has been hit by several delays while her bail hearings history is being reviewed to be part of the matter. During the first bail hearing, Jackson claimed she had acted in self-defence and gave a blow-by-blow account in her version before the court, while the police who took the stand said the wounds on her body were self-inflicted and she had been placed on suicide watch and that she needed to be on medication due to anger outbursts.

Nadine Esterhuizen, 18, was murdered. File image Jackson made a brief appearance in the Mitchells Plain Regional Court on Wednesday, where she is facing charges of murder, assault and contravening an interdict in relation to the death of her estranged girlfriend, Nadine Esterhuizen. Jackson’s bail came under scrutiny earlier this year when she was arrested and charged with common assault after an alleged incident between herself and her new girlfriend’s mother in Vredehoek. Transcripts of Jackson’s first bail hearing had been requested by her lawyer after the State indicated they would be utilising it during trial as an argument.

The first bail hearing took place in 2017 when she had been denied her freedom by a magistrate, and in June 2018 she took her application to the Cape High Court where she was granted R5 000 bail while being a client of seasoned advocate William Booth. Bail conditions prohibited her from entering Mitchells Plain and she was required to live in Stellenbosch. She later made an additional application for her conditions to be relaxed to allow her to be moved back to Mitchells Plain.

On Wednesday, the court heard that the transcripts of the first bail application relating to Esterhuizen’s case had been located and were handed over to her lawyer. Consultation with the lawyer is set to continue until April 12. Jackson is facing a schedule 6 offence in that the State is set to prove that she had planned the murder of her girlfriend in September 2017 in Colorado Park in Mitchells Plain.

Esterhuizen was stabbed 21 times and her killer attempted to cut her head off. Jackson was found inside a locked bathroom with two daggers and she had wounds to her body which were later deemed to be self-inflicted and she was placed on suicide watch. Jackson also faced a charge of assault and contravening of protection order in incidents allegedly linked to Esterhuizen, where she is believed to have cracked her skull and thrown her cellphone into the sea.