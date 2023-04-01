Beauty and brains and she inspires the youth

Joey Roman from Kuils River is not giving up her dream to make a difference in her community through her modelling career and is educating the youth about the dangers of gangsterism. Roman has now left teen pageants behind and has joined the league of adult pageants.

She is a finalist in Miss Grand SA, and the pageant is set to take place on July 22 in Pretoria. The winner secures a spot to participate in the Miss Grand International, which takes place in Vietnam later this year. Part of her pageant requirements is to delegate against war and violence.

More on this Kuils River youth crowned Miss Teen Supranational 2022

Gangsterism is not unfamiliar to Roman, who grew up on the streets of Delft, which is ranked number four as one of the top murder policing areas in the Western Cape, according to the latest crime statistics released by the police. Joey Roman with Lu-Juan Mzyk, the reigning Miss Grand South Africa 2023. Picture: Supplied She is on a mission to create awareness for the youth against gangsterism and invite ex-gang members to speak to children at schools and share her experiences. Roman is building her career empire and is studying financial management at Northlink College.

Two years ago, Roman vowed to take the Khoisan attire to the international stage and she did exactly that last year when she represented South Africa at the Miss Teen Supranational 2022 in Ecuador and competition and titles that fell under Miss Teen World, South Africa. “I want to be a woman in business one day as there are few women in accounting in the business sector,” she said. She added that her going for the title was not just about the prize but creating a difference in her community.

“The campaign for this year’s event is war and violence,” she explained. “I am focusing on the area Delft where I grew up because the violence is real gangsterism where children are killed in crossfire. “I am planning a talk at a school in the area where I am inviting ex-prisoners to talk to children about the dangers of being part of a gang.”

Roman’s pageant coach is Queen Enigma. She has watched Roman blossom into a dedicated pageant finalist and hard worker: “I met Joey just over a year ago, she is a very compassionate and inspirational young lady. “When she engages with people, her speaking ability is so eloquent and it is at such a level where you can feel her sincerity and her kind heart.

“She has really grown since I have been training her. “She is very focused and she puts so much in and is very level headed. “She knows how to live a balanced life between studies, her foundation and still being able to enter into these big platforms with great purpose.

“It is not just about winning the titles, it is about personal growth and she is aiming to become that great businesswoman.” Roman is being sponsored by Watkins, health and beauty. Mari-Lee Davies of Watkins said Roman has what it takes to be on the international stage.

“The first time we met Joey, to be a part of our brand, she was a shy, timid young girl, freshly crowned as Miss Teen Supranational SA,” she explained. “And after our first coffee date, her journey started with us as one of our brand ambassadors. “We were rooting for Joey, all the way, whilst she was representing South Africa on the International Stage in Ecuador and being crowned Best Body.

“Joey also got a chance to do an internship at our head office. “She is truly beautiful and brains as she takes both her career paths seriously. “The last couple of months, and being one of the Miss Grand Finalists, Joey has grown into such a confident, graceful and strong young woman. Joey is an inspiration to young girls that hard work, dedication and determination is all you need to succeed, no matter your circumstances.”