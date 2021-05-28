Bellville Civic Centre damaged in morning fire

Cape Town – The ionic Bellville Civic Centre’s roof, stage and auditorium have been damaged by a fire this morning.

A total of 35 staff including nine firefighters were called to the scene in Voortrekker Road just before 6am.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, authorities said.

The Bellville Civic Centre has become an ionic and historical building, sporting an auditorium, banqueting hall, theatre and conference room.

Spokesperson for the City’s Fire and Rescue, Jermaine Carelse said their services were alerted after the Belhar Fire Department arrived at the scene and noticed the extent of the fire.

A security company alerted emergency services after seeing smoke emerging from the basement.

No one was wounded during the blaze and the fire has since been contained.

Carelse said the fire caused damage to various parts of the building:

“The officer from Belhar Fire requested additional resources as the fire escalated to the roof section

“Approximately 35 staff members and nine fire fighting appliances, including two hydraulic platforms, are at the scene.

“The fire at the Bellville Civic Centre was contained just before 8am this morning.

“The damages are concentrated in the under-stage and stage areas and a section of the auditorium.

“The fire also caused substantial damage to the roof.

“At this stage the cause of the fire is unknown.”

The SAPS is yet to comment whether they will be part of the investigation.

Weekend Argus