Bodies continue to pile up near Baden Powell

Cape Town - Killers, in an effort to get rid of evidence have long taken to Baden Powell Drive, to dump the bodies of victims of their nefarious deeds. Last year police found several bodies of people murdered somewhere else and dumped along the lonely stretch of road, lined with sand dunes.

This year is only into its first week and police have the body of an unknown male near the parking area of Monwabisi Beach. The man dressed in only shorts was covered in blood and his body was found with several stab wounds by beachgoers in the area. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg said cops are investigating the incident.

“Mitchells Plain police registered a murder case for investigation after the body of an unknown male was found along Baden Powell Drive, Tafelsig on Wednesday morning at about 07:30. “Police members attended the crime scene where they found the victim with stab wounds to his body. He was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics,” Twigg confirmed. Cape Town 17-7-2022 Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says no one has been arrested for the murder.“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Saturday at 4.07pm in Lansdowne Road, Gugulethu, where an adult male was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation,” he says.. pic supplied The circumstances surrounding the discovery are yet to be established and no suspects have been arrested.

Throughout last year several dead bodies were dumped near Baden Powell Drive, Macassar and the beaches in the area. Towards the end of last year, the bodies of two women, one of them half-naked, were discovered at Monwabisi Beach and in the area of the Wolfgat Nature Reserve. Western Cape CPF chairperson Francina Lukas said she is concerned if they new year starts like this.

“The CPF is condemning incidents of crime and criminality which terrorise and traumatise innocent community members. “We call on SAPS and all other Law enforcement agencies to act with speed to get to the bottom of this.” The MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, has also raised concerns regarding visibility along Beach Road on the False Bay coastline.