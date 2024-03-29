Bonnievale Primary School won the Global Recycling Day competition

Aimed to highlight the importance of recycling and the impact it has on the environment, the Cape Winelands District Municipality health service’s division hosted an awareness drive competition at Bonnievale Primary School on Global Recycling Day.

Rossouw, De Villiers and Dagbreek primary schools and required them to craft outfits made from recycled materials and to model the outfits.

Pupils from the participating schools had the opportunity to stretch their creative mindset while learning the value of re-purposed goods.

The host school won the Global Recycling Day competition, while WA Rossouw Primary School took second spot and Ashbury Primary School finished in third place.