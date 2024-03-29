Bonnievale Primary School won the Global Recycling Day competition

Aimed to highlight the importance of recycling and the impact it has on the environment, the Cape Winelands District Municipality health service’s division hosted an awareness drive competition at Bonnievale Primary School on Global Recycling Day.
The event featured pupils from Bonnievale, McGregor, Ashbury, WA
Rossouw, De Villiers and Dagbreek primary schools and required them to craft outfits made from recycled materials and to model the outfits.
Pupils from the participating schools had the opportunity to stretch their creative mindset while learning the value of re-purposed goods.
The host school won the Global Recycling Day competition, while WA Rossouw Primary School took second spot and Ashbury Primary School finished in third place.
Cape Winelands District Municipality spokesperson, Jo-Anne Otto, said addressing the amount of waste that we produce in a creative way encourages awareness around recycling.
“The first step we can all make is to start recycling in our homes. This can be as simple as reducing the amount of waste we throw away and re-purposing recyclable items such as glass, tin, paper, and plastic,” she said.
Otto said the event served as a testament to the power of collective action in addressing environmental challenges.
“Each participating school contributes to a shared vision of a greener (and) more sustainable world,” she said.