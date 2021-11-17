Bonteheuwel mom accused of child porn awaits DPP decision on forum for trial

Cape Town - The Bonteheuwel mother arrested by the FBI and charged with selling pictures of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web will have to wait on the Directorate of Public Prosecution’s decision on her expected trial. The 32-year-old woman may not be identified.

She made an appearance at the Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Court this morning. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the matter was postponed until December 8. She is facing charges of manufacturing of child pornography, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and financial gain from child pornography and rape.

The trial is expected to take place at the Parow Regional Court once a decision is made. Bonteheuwel Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie said: “We implore the Department of Public Prosecutions to ensure that the proper charge sheet is brought before this mother and that this matter can be dealt with swiftly in the court.” Family members of the woman previously told Weekend Argus they were traumatised by what had happened and were not in a position to speak.