Book fair to raise funds for the physically disabled

“We currently have 31 residents with space for more. All our rooms are single rooms and we admit residents up to the age of 59. Although our residents do pay a fee, we still have needs that those fees don’t cover. For that reason we have regular fundraising activities such as this coming weekend’s book fair and our annual fête in October,” said home manager, Carla Hanekom.

This weekend they will be selling second-hand books at R20 per kilo and will have curry and rice as well as pancakes. It will start at 10am to 3pm at Eric Miles Cheshire Home, 18 Corsair Road, Sanddrift, Milnerton.

“We’re always in need of volunteers to host activities for our residents. Please have a look at our Facebook page for more info. Our charity shops are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am until 3pm.