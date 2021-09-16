Boys from Khayelitsha Community Hockey Club to represent Western Province Hockey

Cape Town - The Khayelitsha Community Hockey Club is overjoyed to have seven boys from the club represent Western Province Hockey in under-18 and under-16 teams. The club, established in 2006, accommodates more than 100 children. It has been nominated for various sports development awards in Cape Town, all without any sponsorship or funding.

For 18-year-old Phila Malgas the opportunity meant much more than an achievement in sport, it was a gap for him to propel himself out of many challenges faced by the youth in Khayelitsha. Malgas, who started playing hockey at the club in 2009, said he was enticed by the sport because it was not a common sport in townships. The midfielder said that through the club he found a passion for hockey. He said he became a better student and did not fall into a life of crime like many of his peers. Olwethu Mafutha has been playing hockey at the club since 2010. He said it kept him from falling into a life of crime that dominated many areas in Khayelitsha.

“It has removed me from being unoccupied and on street corners where I would probably take part in illegal activity – drugs, crimes and violence. I encourage sports clubs and organisations in townships; it does a lot for us young people.” Ntando Nongauza said he was more than excited to receive the news that he would be representing the province in hockey. He said he was overjoyed because as a black person he would be representing black people in a predominantly white sport. Founder Gloria Nobuntu said the challenge that faced the club was lack of funding and sponsorship. The club is reliant on NGOs, school tournaments, and hand-me-down equipment from bigger clubs. She said any donations and sponsorship for the club would be appreciated.