Burnt body found in Delft believed to be that of missing teen
Cape Town – A body burnt beyond recognition that was found in Delft yesterday, is believed to be that of the missing 17-year-old Tyrese Armoed from Blikkiesdorp.
The charred remains were found in an open field and the hands had wires around them showing that the body might have been tied.
Tyrese was last seen on June 11 at about 11am leaving his Blikkiesdorp home.
Two community leaders Maureen Philander and Jerome Daniels said the body is believed to be that of the missing youngster. His mother was not available to comment.
Western Cape Missing Persons founder Candice van der Rheede was at the scene and said: “There are no clothes or anything to tell if it Tyrese.”
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that a body was found.
“Members on patrol responded to a complaint today at about 4.30pm and drove to an open field near Blikkiesdorp in Delft. Upon arrival at the scene, they found the body of an unknown person that was burned beyond recognition. Parts of the burned body was still tied with wires. The motive for the attack is unknown. The suspects are unknown and yet to be arrested," Swartbooi said.
Weekend Argus