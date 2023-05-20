Cape Town - “The true character of a society is revealed in how it treats its children.” A quote by Nelson Mandela that is especially significant during Child Protection Month in South Africa.

The total number of foster children and young persons in alternative care in the Western Cape, as of the end of April 2023, is 39 363. Lorain Hektor has been a foster mother since 2013. She has always had a great love for children and the first children she fostered are now 22 and 20.

“I currently have three foster children,” she said. “The girls were placed in my care by the court in November and the boy in December. “Before they placed him in my care I always went to visit him at the children’s home.”

Hektor encouraged people to apply to become foster parents and explained why. “People who cannot have children of their own, there are children out there in desperate need of love and proper care,” she said. Roegshanda Pascoe, 52, was 12 years old when she was placed in foster care, but she still vividly remembers how it impacted her. She was placed in the care of her grandparents.

“My grandparents raised me in my mother’s shadow and they reminded me that my mother was a drunk and I would end up like her whenever I made a mistake,” she said. She is of the opinion the system failed her as a child. “Until today, there is no parental home that I can refer to as my home and safe haven,” she added.

Pascoe advised people to not become foster parents if it is only about the grant. “Children who are placed in foster care have trauma and need a loving and caring home to heal,” she said. “Do not cause more damage to an already fragile child.”

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said social workers monitored foster cases through the innovative Foster Care Web-based Monitoring Tool. “For those considering becoming a foster parent, you will not go through this journey alone, a social worker will be there to assist you,” she said. How to become a foster parent:

*Make contact with the Department of Social Development or a designated child protection organisation. *A social worker will arrange for you to be screened. *The screening involves an interview and a visit to your home.